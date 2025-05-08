Sri Lankan shares fall as industrial, financial drag

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by declines in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.75% lower at 15,841.60 points.

Ceylinco Holdings and Sathosa Motors were the top losers by index points, down 100 points and 64.75 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 202.66 million shares from 64.75 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.2 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 1.49 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.