AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-08

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-5               TcgBuyukada    -              Eastern Sea        04-05-2025
                                                Transport
B-9/B-8           Independent    Dis./Load      Riazeda            06-05-2025
                  Spirit         Containers
B-10/B-           AytenCebi      Load           Crystal Sea        06-05-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-           Globe          Load           Bulk Shipping      07-05-2025
                  Trinco         Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Beyond 2       Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      04-05-2025
                                                Agencies
B-14/B-           Ocean          Disc           Legend Shipping
                  Tianchen       General        & logistics        05-05-2025
                                 Cargo
B-17/B-16         East           Disc           Seatrade           02-04-2025
                  Ayutthaya      Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Rice      N.S                21-03-2025
                                                shipping line
Nmb-1             Ilyas          Load Rice      AL Faizan          16-01-2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Master         -              Sirius Logistic    02-05-2025
                  Nasser                        Pakistan
B-24/B-25         Ivy Alliance   Load           Ocean              25-04-2025
                                 Cement         Services
B-25              Bbc Nile       Disc.pipes     Gulf Maritime      06-05-2025
                                                Services Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Hemma          Dis/Load       United Marine      05-05-2025
                  Bhum           Containers     Agencies
Sapt-4            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    05-05-2025
                  Phoenix        Containers     Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
TcgBuyukada       07-05-2025     -                                Eastern Sea
(F512)                                                              Transport
HemmaBhum         07-05-2025     Dis/Load                       United Marine
                                 Containers                          Agencies
Ivy Alliance      07-05-2025     Load Cement                   Ocean Services
X-Press           07-05-2025     Dis/Load                     X-Press Feeders
Phoenix                          Containers                   Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Orchid            07-05-2025     D/10500                        Alphine Maine
Kefalonia                        Chemical                             Service
Maritime          07-05-2025     D/40000 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
Horizon
Kmtc Jebel Ali    07-05-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Hyundai Mars      07-05-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Defne             07-05-2025     L/1700                      Project Shipping
                                 General Cargo
Dm Bea            08-05-2025     D/17000                        Alphine Maine
                                 Chemical                             Service
Xin Fu Zhou       08-05-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Uafl Dubai        08-05-2025     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Gfs Genesis       08-05-2025     D/L Container                       Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
Ital Universo     08-05-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Global            08-05-2025     D/1321                          Gac Pakistan
Ambition                         Caneral Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      07-05-2025     Tanker                                     -
Msc Positano      07-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hiroki            07-05-2025     Cement                                     -
Cypress
Galaxy            07-05-2025     Tanker                                     -
Navios
Jasmine           07-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Swan Lake         07-05-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Meghna         Rice           GSA             May 5th, 2025
                  Venus
MW-4              Falmouth       Coal           Alpie           May 4th, 2025
                  Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Sun Flover &   Sea Trader      May 6th, 2025
                  Monika         Soya Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              GFS Juno       Container      East Wind       May 6th, 2025
QICT              Hyundai        Container      O.N.E           May 6th, 2025
                  Hankg Kong
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         May 7th, 2025
                  Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Alexis         Soya           GAC             May 4th, 2025
                                 Bean Seed
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Pelegic Trapon    Gasoline       Alpine                         May 7th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
GFS Juno          Container      East Wind                      May 7th, 2025
Hyundai
Hankg Kong        Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
FSM               LPG            Universal Ship                 May 7th, 2025
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Alfred            HSFO           Alpine                                  -do-
Christiana-P      Soya           Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Nave Cielo        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE
Reassurance       Container      O.N.E                          May 7th, 2025
Wan Hai-501       Container      GAC                             May 8th,2025
Cap Andreas       Container      GAC                                     -do-
Bremen
Express           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Energy generation: Leading coal trader says imports are crucial

National airspace kept open and secure

Read more stories