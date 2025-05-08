KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-5 TcgBuyukada - Eastern Sea 04-05-2025 Transport B-9/B-8 Independent Dis./Load Riazeda 06-05-2025 Spirit Containers B-10/B- AytenCebi Load Crystal Sea 06-05-2025 Clinkers Services B-11/B- Globe Load Bulk Shipping 07-05-2025 Trinco Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025 Agencies B-14/B- Ocean Disc Legend Shipping Tianchen General & logistics 05-05-2025 Cargo B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatrade 02-04-2025 Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S 21-03-2025 shipping line Nmb-1 Ilyas Load Rice AL Faizan 16-01-2025 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Master - Sirius Logistic 02-05-2025 Nasser Pakistan B-24/B-25 Ivy Alliance Load Ocean 25-04-2025 Cement Services B-25 Bbc Nile Disc.pipes Gulf Maritime 06-05-2025 Services Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 05-05-2025 Bhum Containers Agencies Sapt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 05-05-2025 Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= TcgBuyukada 07-05-2025 - Eastern Sea (F512) Transport HemmaBhum 07-05-2025 Dis/Load United Marine Containers Agencies Ivy Alliance 07-05-2025 Load Cement Ocean Services X-Press 07-05-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Orchid 07-05-2025 D/10500 Alphine Maine Kefalonia Chemical Service Maritime 07-05-2025 D/40000 Mogas Gac Pakistan Horizon Kmtc Jebel Ali 07-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Hyundai Mars 07-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Defne 07-05-2025 L/1700 Project Shipping General Cargo Dm Bea 08-05-2025 D/17000 Alphine Maine Chemical Service Xin Fu Zhou 08-05-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Uafl Dubai 08-05-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping Line Pak Gfs Genesis 08-05-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Ital Universo 08-05-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Global 08-05-2025 D/1321 Gac Pakistan Ambition Caneral Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 07-05-2025 Tanker - Msc Positano 07-05-2025 Container Ship - Hiroki 07-05-2025 Cement - Cypress Galaxy 07-05-2025 Tanker - Navios Jasmine 07-05-2025 Container Ship - Swan Lake 07-05-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Meghna Rice GSA May 5th, 2025 Venus MW-4 Falmouth Coal Alpie May 4th, 2025 Bay ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Sun Flover & Sea Trader May 6th, 2025 Monika Soya Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT GFS Juno Container East Wind May 6th, 2025 QICT Hyundai Container O.N.E May 6th, 2025 Hankg Kong ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK May 7th, 2025 Positano ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Alexis Soya GAC May 4th, 2025 Bean Seed ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Pelegic Trapon Gasoline Alpine May 7th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= GFS Juno Container East Wind May 7th, 2025 Hyundai Hankg Kong Container O.N.E -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= FSM LPG Universal Ship May 7th, 2025 Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Alfred HSFO Alpine -do- Christiana-P Soya Alpine Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Nave Cielo Gas oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= ONE Reassurance Container O.N.E May 7th, 2025 Wan Hai-501 Container GAC May 8th,2025 Cap Andreas Container GAC -do- Bremen Express Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

