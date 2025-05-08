KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-5 TcgBuyukada - Eastern Sea 04-05-2025
Transport
B-9/B-8 Independent Dis./Load Riazeda 06-05-2025
Spirit Containers
B-10/B- AytenCebi Load Crystal Sea 06-05-2025
Clinkers Services
B-11/B- Globe Load Bulk Shipping 07-05-2025
Trinco Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025
Agencies
B-14/B- Ocean Disc Legend Shipping
Tianchen General & logistics 05-05-2025
Cargo
B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatrade 02-04-2025
Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S 21-03-2025
shipping line
Nmb-1 Ilyas Load Rice AL Faizan 16-01-2025
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Master - Sirius Logistic 02-05-2025
Nasser Pakistan
B-24/B-25 Ivy Alliance Load Ocean 25-04-2025
Cement Services
B-25 Bbc Nile Disc.pipes Gulf Maritime 06-05-2025
Services Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 05-05-2025
Bhum Containers Agencies
Sapt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 05-05-2025
Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
TcgBuyukada 07-05-2025 - Eastern Sea
(F512) Transport
HemmaBhum 07-05-2025 Dis/Load United Marine
Containers Agencies
Ivy Alliance 07-05-2025 Load Cement Ocean Services
X-Press 07-05-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders
Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Orchid 07-05-2025 D/10500 Alphine Maine
Kefalonia Chemical Service
Maritime 07-05-2025 D/40000 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Horizon
Kmtc Jebel Ali 07-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Hyundai Mars 07-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Defne 07-05-2025 L/1700 Project Shipping
General Cargo
Dm Bea 08-05-2025 D/17000 Alphine Maine
Chemical Service
Xin Fu Zhou 08-05-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Uafl Dubai 08-05-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Line Pak
Gfs Genesis 08-05-2025 D/L Container Eastwind
Shipping Company
Ital Universo 08-05-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Global 08-05-2025 D/1321 Gac Pakistan
Ambition Caneral Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 07-05-2025 Tanker -
Msc Positano 07-05-2025 Container Ship -
Hiroki 07-05-2025 Cement -
Cypress
Galaxy 07-05-2025 Tanker -
Navios
Jasmine 07-05-2025 Container Ship -
Swan Lake 07-05-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Meghna Rice GSA May 5th, 2025
Venus
MW-4 Falmouth Coal Alpie May 4th, 2025
Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Sun Flover & Sea Trader May 6th, 2025
Monika Soya Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT GFS Juno Container East Wind May 6th, 2025
QICT Hyundai Container O.N.E May 6th, 2025
Hankg Kong
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK May 7th, 2025
Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Alexis Soya GAC May 4th, 2025
Bean Seed
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Pelegic Trapon Gasoline Alpine May 7th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
GFS Juno Container East Wind May 7th, 2025
Hyundai
Hankg Kong Container O.N.E -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
FSM LPG Universal Ship May 7th, 2025
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Alfred HSFO Alpine -do-
Christiana-P Soya Alpine Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Nave Cielo Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE
Reassurance Container O.N.E May 7th, 2025
Wan Hai-501 Container GAC May 8th,2025
Cap Andreas Container GAC -do-
Bremen
Express Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments