AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 07, 2025
Markets

Indian exchanges BSE, NSE curb overseas access to their websites, sources say

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 08:19pm

MUMBAI: India’s top two exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd, have temporarily restricted access to their websites for overseas users, three sources familiar with the matter said.

This does not impact the ability of overseas investors to trade on the Indian markets, the sources said.

The decision was taken after a joint meeting of exchanges on Tuesday in which cyber threats were discussed, one of the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is confidential. A BSE spokesperson, when contacted by Reuters, also referred to cyber threats, but did not specify if the exchange had faced one recently.

It comes against the backdrop of an escalating conflict between nuclear armed neighbours India and Pakistan, but sources did not say if the cyber threat was directly linked to recent developments.

Indian benchmarks set to open lower as tensions with Pakistan dent sentiment

Given the sensitivity of the overall environment, some entirely “precautionary” steps have been taken by exchanges, said another of the sources. Indian markets are functioning completely normally, the person said.

“BSE, being a critical market infrastructure institution (MII), proactively and continuously monitors risks at domestic and international levels for potential cyber threats,” the BSE spokesperson said in response to an email from Reuters.

“Based on such monitoring of cyber traffic, as a precautionary and protective measure, websites/locations are blocked to protect users and systems,” the spokesperson said, adding that access is being permitted on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson for NSE did not immediately respond to Reuters’ queries.

BSE Sensex NSE

Comments

200 characters

