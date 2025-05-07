Four people injured in fire at coal processing plant in Russia’s Far East, officials say

Four people were injured in a fire at a coal processing plant in far northeastern Russia, Russian officials and the Mechel mining company said early on Wednesday.

Mechel said in a statement that personnel were evacuated from the coal processing plant located in Neryungri in the Republic of Sakha, also known as Yakutia, after a methane fire occurred in a finished goods warehouse.

Several Russian Telegram news channels reported an explosion at the plant.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of an explosion.