World

Four people injured in fire at coal processing plant in Russia’s Far East, officials say

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 10:37am

Four people were injured in a fire at a coal processing plant in far northeastern Russia, Russian officials and the Mechel mining company said early on Wednesday.

Mechel said in a statement that personnel were evacuated from the coal processing plant located in Neryungri in the Republic of Sakha, also known as Yakutia, after a methane fire occurred in a finished goods warehouse.

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Several Russian Telegram news channels reported an explosion at the plant.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of an explosion.

Russia coal blast

