KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 06, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 04-04-2025
Op-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 02-05-2025
B-4/B-5 Hiroki Load Ocean World 26-04-2025
Cement
B-5 TcgBuyukada - Eastern 04-05-2025
Sea Transport
B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025
Agencies
B-14/B-15 Sunny Honor Disc Seahawks 03-05-2025
General Cargo
B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatrade 02-04-2025
Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Ilyas Load Rice AL Faizan 16-01-2025
International
Nmb-1 Makran Load Other Latif Trading 14-04-2025
Company
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-21 Master Nasser - Sirius Logistic 02-04-2025
Pakistan
B-24/B-25 Ivy Alliance Load Cement Ocean Services 25-4-2025
B-26/B-27 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 04-05-2025
Jasmine Containers
B-28/B-29 Msc Dis/Load MSC Agency 05-05-2025
Desiree Containers Pakistan
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-2 Msc Dis/Load MSC Agency 05-05-2025
Desiree Containers Pakistan
Sapt-3 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 05-05-2025
Bhum Containers Agencies
Sapt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 05-05-2025
Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Hiroki 06-05-2025 Load Cement Ocean World
Cypress 06-05-2025 - -
Ivy Alliance 06-05-2025 Load Cement Ocean Services
Swan Lake 06-05-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Seaways Mia 06-05-2025 D/L16100 -
Naphtha
Glen Cove 06-05-2025 D/4500 Chemical -
Independent
Spirit 06-05-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Veniz 1 06-05-2025 D/2000 Rice -
Jasmin 06-05-2025 L/4000 Rice -
Bbc Nile 06-05-2025 D/1423 Rice -
Chl Apollo 06-05-2025 D/13000 Crane Noble Shipping
Service
Barracuda
Island 06-05-2025 L/49300 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
M.T Sargodha 07-05-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil -
Orchid
Kefalonia 07-05-2025 L/10500 Chemical -
Maritime
Horizon 07-05-2025 L/40000 Mogas -
Ital Universo 07-05-2025 L/Container -
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar 07-05-2025 L/Container -
Gfs Genesis 07-05-2025 L/Container -
Uafl Dubai 07-05-2025 L/Container -
Defne 07-05-2025 D/1700 -
Generl Cargo
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Apl Antwerp 24-04-2025 Container Ship -
Uafl Liberty 24-04-2025 Container Ship -
Stolt Loyalty 24-04-2025 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 24-04-2025 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Meghna Rice GSA May 5th, 2025
Venus
MW-2 Ariadni Rice East Wind April 30, 2025
MW-4 Falmouth Coal Alpie May 4th, 2025
Bay
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine May 4th, 2025
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Eleni-T Container GAC May 5th, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Pelegic Gasoline Alpine May 5th, 2025
Trapon
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Alexis Soya GAC May 4th, 2025
Bean Seed
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Nepta LPG Trans Marine May 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Glen Cove Chemicals Alpine May 5th, 2025
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lusail LNG GSA May 6th, 2025
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nepta LPG Trans Marine May 6th, 2025
Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ariadni Rice East Wind -do-
Glen Cove Chemicals Alpine -do-
Eleni-T Container GAC -do-
Mexico-V Container MSC PAK -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Mexico-V Container MSC PAK May 6th, 2025
GFS Juno Container East Wind -do-
Silver Monika Sun Flover &
Soya Sea Trader -do-
Bean Seed
FSM LPG Universal Ship -do-
Christiana-P Soya Alpine Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Hyundai
Hankg Kong Container O.N.E -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK May 6th, 2025
ONE
Reassurance Container O.N.E May 7th,2025
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC -do-
