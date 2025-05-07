AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Markets Print 2025-05-07

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 06, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Swan Lake      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         04-04-2025
Op-3              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         02-05-2025
B-4/B-5           Hiroki         Load           Ocean World        26-04-2025
                                 Cement
B-5               TcgBuyukada    -              Eastern            04-05-2025
                                                Sea Transport
B-13/B-14         Beyond 2       Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      04-05-2025
                                                Agencies
B-14/B-15         Sunny Honor    Disc           Seahawks           03-05-2025
                                 General Cargo
B-17/B-16         East           Disc           Seatrade           02-04-2025
                  Ayutthaya      Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Ilyas          Load Rice      AL Faizan          16-01-2025
                                                International
Nmb-1             Makran         Load Other     Latif Trading      14-04-2025
                                                Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Master Nasser  -              Sirius Logistic    02-04-2025
                                                Pakistan
B-24/B-25         Ivy Alliance   Load Cement    Ocean Services      25-4-2025
B-26/B-27         Navios         Dis/Load       Inshipping         04-05-2025
                  Jasmine        Containers
B-28/B-29         Msc            Dis/Load       MSC Agency         05-05-2025
                  Desiree        Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Msc            Dis/Load       MSC Agency         05-05-2025
                  Desiree        Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-3            Hemma          Dis/Load       United Marine      05-05-2025
                  Bhum           Containers     Agencies
Sapt-4            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    05-05-2025
                  Phoenix        Containers     Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hiroki            06-05-2025     Load Cement                      Ocean World
Cypress           06-05-2025     -                                          -
Ivy Alliance      06-05-2025     Load Cement                   Ocean Services
Swan Lake         06-05-2025     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Seaways Mia       06-05-2025     D/L16100                                   -
                                 Naphtha
Glen Cove         06-05-2025     D/4500 Chemical                            -
Independent
Spirit            06-05-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Veniz 1           06-05-2025     D/2000 Rice                                -
Jasmin            06-05-2025     L/4000 Rice                                -
Bbc Nile          06-05-2025     D/1423 Rice                                -
Chl Apollo        06-05-2025     D/13000 Crane                 Noble Shipping
                                                                      Service
Barracuda
Island            06-05-2025     L/49300 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
M.T Sargodha      07-05-2025     D/70000 Crude Oil                          -
Orchid
Kefalonia         07-05-2025     L/10500 Chemical                           -
Maritime
Horizon           07-05-2025     L/40000 Mogas                              -
Ital Universo     07-05-2025     L/Container                                -
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar          07-05-2025     L/Container                                -
Gfs Genesis       07-05-2025     L/Container                                -
Uafl Dubai        07-05-2025     L/Container                                -
Defne             07-05-2025     D/1700                                     -
                                 Generl Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp       24-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Uafl Liberty      24-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Stolt Loyalty     24-04-2025     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            24-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Meghna         Rice           GSA             May 5th, 2025
                  Venus
MW-2              Ariadni        Rice           East Wind      April 30, 2025
MW-4              Falmouth       Coal           Alpie           May 4th, 2025
                  Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Yun Ding-19    Palm oil       Alpine          May 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Eleni-T        Container      GAC             May 5th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Pelegic        Gasoline       Alpine          May 5th, 2025
                  Trapon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Alexis         Soya           GAC             May 4th, 2025
                                 Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Nepta          LPG            Trans Marine    May 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Glen Cove      Chemicals      Alpine          May 5th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lusail            LNG            GSA                            May 6th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nepta             LPG            Trans Marine                   May 6th, 2025
Yun Ding-19       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ariadni           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Glen Cove         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Eleni-T           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Mexico-V          Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Mexico-V      Container      MSC PAK                        May 6th, 2025
GFS Juno          Container      East Wind                               -do-
Silver Monika     Sun Flover &
                  Soya           Sea Trader                              -do-
                  Bean Seed
FSM               LPG            Universal Ship                          -do-
Christiana-P      Soya           Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Hyundai
Hankg Kong        Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                        May 6th, 2025
ONE
Reassurance       Container      O.N.E                           May 7th,2025
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence

