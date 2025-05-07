KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 06, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 04-04-2025 Op-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 02-05-2025 B-4/B-5 Hiroki Load Ocean World 26-04-2025 Cement B-5 TcgBuyukada - Eastern 04-05-2025 Sea Transport B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025 Agencies B-14/B-15 Sunny Honor Disc Seahawks 03-05-2025 General Cargo B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatrade 02-04-2025 Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Ilyas Load Rice AL Faizan 16-01-2025 International Nmb-1 Makran Load Other Latif Trading 14-04-2025 Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Master Nasser - Sirius Logistic 02-04-2025 Pakistan B-24/B-25 Ivy Alliance Load Cement Ocean Services 25-4-2025 B-26/B-27 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 04-05-2025 Jasmine Containers B-28/B-29 Msc Dis/Load MSC Agency 05-05-2025 Desiree Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Msc Dis/Load MSC Agency 05-05-2025 Desiree Containers Pakistan Sapt-3 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 05-05-2025 Bhum Containers Agencies Sapt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 05-05-2025 Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hiroki 06-05-2025 Load Cement Ocean World Cypress 06-05-2025 - - Ivy Alliance 06-05-2025 Load Cement Ocean Services Swan Lake 06-05-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Seaways Mia 06-05-2025 D/L16100 - Naphtha Glen Cove 06-05-2025 D/4500 Chemical - Independent Spirit 06-05-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Veniz 1 06-05-2025 D/2000 Rice - Jasmin 06-05-2025 L/4000 Rice - Bbc Nile 06-05-2025 D/1423 Rice - Chl Apollo 06-05-2025 D/13000 Crane Noble Shipping Service Barracuda Island 06-05-2025 L/49300 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping M.T Sargodha 07-05-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil - Orchid Kefalonia 07-05-2025 L/10500 Chemical - Maritime Horizon 07-05-2025 L/40000 Mogas - Ital Universo 07-05-2025 L/Container - Cma Cgm Zanzibar 07-05-2025 L/Container - Gfs Genesis 07-05-2025 L/Container - Uafl Dubai 07-05-2025 L/Container - Defne 07-05-2025 D/1700 - Generl Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Antwerp 24-04-2025 Container Ship - Uafl Liberty 24-04-2025 Container Ship - Stolt Loyalty 24-04-2025 Tanker - Independent Spirit 24-04-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Meghna Rice GSA May 5th, 2025 Venus MW-2 Ariadni Rice East Wind April 30, 2025 MW-4 Falmouth Coal Alpie May 4th, 2025 Bay ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine May 4th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Eleni-T Container GAC May 5th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Pelegic Gasoline Alpine May 5th, 2025 Trapon ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Alexis Soya GAC May 4th, 2025 Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Nepta LPG Trans Marine May 4th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Glen Cove Chemicals Alpine May 5th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Lusail LNG GSA May 6th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Nepta LPG Trans Marine May 6th, 2025 Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do- Ariadni Rice East Wind -do- Glen Cove Chemicals Alpine -do- Eleni-T Container GAC -do- Mexico-V Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Mexico-V Container MSC PAK May 6th, 2025 GFS Juno Container East Wind -do- Silver Monika Sun Flover & Soya Sea Trader -do- Bean Seed FSM LPG Universal Ship -do- Christiana-P Soya Alpine Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Hyundai Hankg Kong Container O.N.E -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Positano Container MSC PAK May 6th, 2025 ONE Reassurance Container O.N.E May 7th,2025 Maersk Cape Town Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025