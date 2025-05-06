Elon Musk to keep lawsuit against OpenAI despite nonprofit control statement, lawyer says

Elon Musk plans to proceed with his highly-watched lawsuit against OpenAI, his lawyer Marc Toberoff said on Monday, hours after the AI startup dialed back its earlier plan to remove control by its non-profit arm.

Under OpenAI’s newly proposed plan, its non-profit parent would continue to control the for-profit business and become a major shareholder.

Musk says he will visit India after talk with Modi

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has filed a lawsuit that seeks to block OpenAI’s transition away from nonprofit control, among other claims. A jury trial had been scheduled for March 2026.