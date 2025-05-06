AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-06

Pakistan, Iran agree to resolve complex issues thru diplomacy

Naveed Siddiqui Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Reaffirming their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region, Pakistan and Iran have agreed that complex issues could be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations.

Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister DPM/ FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Both the leaders reiterated their commitment to strong Pakistan-Iran ties and agreed to boost cooperation in trade, energy and connectivity. They also exchanged views on the evolving situation in South Asia and US-Iran talks while agreeing that complex issues could be resolved through dialogues.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in Islamabad in wee hours on Sunday. He was received by FO’s Additional Secretary West Asia, Syed Asad Gillani, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan and other senior officials. Both the leaders’ latter held one on one and delegation level talks.

Foreign Minister Araghchi conveyed cordial greetings from the Iranian leadership and reaffirmed Tehran’s desire to further deepen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

DPM Dar welcomed the Iranian delegation and highlighted the historical, cultural and religious bonds that unite the two neighbouring nations. He expressed appreciation for the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations and emphasised the need to expand cooperation in key areas including trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity.

The two dignitaries exchanged views on major regional and international developments. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar shared Pakistan’s serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India’s provocative behaviour since the Pahalgam incident. He firmly rejected unsubstantiated attempts to implicate Pakistan in the incident, reiterating Islamabad’s call for an international, transparent, and impartial investigation to establish the facts. He further noted that such allegations appear to be a tactic to divert global attention from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Emphasising that Pakistan has consistently denounced terrorism in all its forms, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister underscored the country’s frontline role in the fight against terror and the significant sacrifices it had made in this struggle.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated the visit of the Iranian foreign minister at this critical juncture. Both sides agreed to continue working closely to enhance mutual understanding and build a strong foundation for economic and strategic cooperation in the region.

In this regard, they appreciated each other’s constructive diplomatic efforts which demonstrate their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region. They also agreed to maintain strong momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations including by maintaining an increased frequency of interaction at leadership level.

