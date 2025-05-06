AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-06

STOXX 600 posts longest winning streak in nearly four years

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

FRANKFURT: European shares extended their winning streak on Monday, with investors focussing on developments from the trade war alongside the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% higher to mark its 10th consecutive session of gains, its longest winning streak since August 2021.

Germany’s main stock index jumped 1.3% to end near an all-time high. Other local bourses also ended in green, except France’s CAC 40, which slipped 0.5%. London markets were shut for a bank holiday.

On STOXX 600, insurers led sectoral gains and added 1.1%, while real estate gained 0.8% on Monday.

Also helping was the European aerospace and defence index, rising over 1%, and financials gaining 0.7%.

Energy shares, however, limited overall gains with a 0.6% fall, tracking weaker oil prices.

Dutch-listed shares of Shell fell 1.9%. A report said the oil major is working with advisers to evaluate a potential acquisition of rival BP.

Meanwhile, seemingly de-escalating trade tensions between the US and China have been a source of investor optimism in recent weeks.

The benchmark index has risen above the levels seen before April 2 when US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on key trade partners, roiling global markets.

Trump on Sunday said the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

“The markets are shrugging off the stress of trade tensions and are positioning for an essential trade deal in the coming days,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

The president’s announcement of imposing a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States did however add a layer of uncertainty.

European shares US Federal Reserve Germany’s main stock index

Comments

200 characters

STOXX 600 posts longest winning streak in nearly four years

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories