Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 5, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 11.84 12.34
2-Week 11.81 12.31
1-Month 11.74 12.24
3-Month 11.83 12.08
6-Month 11.83 12.08
9-Month 11.76 12.26
1-Year 11.76 12.26
Data source: SBP
