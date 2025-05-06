KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 5, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Swan Disc Crude Pakistan National Lake Oil Ship Corpt 04-04-2025 Op-3 M.T Disc. Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship Corpt 02-05-2025 B-4/B-5 Hiroki Load Ocean 26-04-2025 Cement World B-5 TcgBuyukada - Eastern Sea 04-05-2025 Transport B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025 Dap Agencies B-14/B-15 Sunny Disc General Seahawks 03-05-2025 Honor Cargo B-17/B-16 East Disc. Seatrade 02-04-2025 Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Ilyas Load AL Faizan 16-01-2025 Rice International Nmb-1 Makran Load Latif Trading 14-04-2025 Other Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Master - Sirius Logistic 02-04-2025 Nasser Pakistan B-24/B-25 Ivy Load Ocean 25-4-2025 Alliance Cement Services B-26/B-27 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 04-05-2025 Jasmine Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Pearl Island 05-05-2025 - - ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Msc Positano 05-05-2025 D/L Container MSC Agency Pakistan Hyundai 05-05-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Hongkong Express Pakistan HemmaBhum 05-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies X-Press 05-05-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Phoenix Ship Agency Pak Maki 05-05-2025 L/1000 Rice Pak Liner Agency Glen Cove 06-05-2025 D/4000 Chemical Alphine Marine Services Independent Spirit 06-05-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Bbc Nile 06-05-2025 D/1423 Pipe Gulf Maritime Service Chl Apollo 06-05-2025 D/13000 Crane Noble Shipping Service Barracuda Island 06-05-2025 L/49300 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping Globe Trinco 06-05-2025 L/57050 Clinkers Bulk Shipping Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ocean Wave 05-05-2025 Tanker - Nefeli 05-05-2025 Clinkers - Wan He 05-05-2025 Tanker - Sheng Li Ji 05-05-2025 Container Ship - Cosco New York 05-05-2025 Container Ship - Eleni T 05-05-2025 Container Ship - Hyundai Earth 05-05-2025 Container Ship - X-Press Kohima 05-05-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 MW-2 Ariadni Rice East April 30, 2025 Wind MW-4 Falmouth Coal Alpie May 4th, 2025 Bay ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Yun Ding-19 Palm Alpine May 4th, 2025 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Alexis Soya Bean GAC May 4th, 2025 Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Lusail LNG GSA May 4th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Nepta LPG Trans May 4th, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Southern Chemicals Alpine May 4th, 2025 Wolf ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= CMA CGM Bianca Container CMA CGM May 5th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Southern Wolf Chemicals Alpine May 5th, 2025 ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Glen Cove Chemicals Alpine May 5th, 2025 Christiana-P Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths Seed Silver Monika Sun Flover & Soya Bean Seed Sea Trader -do- FSM LPG Universal Ship -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Eleni Container GAC May 5th, 2025 Meghna Venus Rice GSA -do- Pelegic Trapon Gas oil Alpine -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK May 6th,2025 MSC Mexico Container MSC PAK -do- GFS Juno Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025