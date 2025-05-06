KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 5, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Swan Disc Crude Pakistan National
Lake Oil Ship Corpt 04-04-2025
Op-3 M.T Disc. Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship Corpt 02-05-2025
B-4/B-5 Hiroki Load Ocean 26-04-2025
Cement World
B-5 TcgBuyukada - Eastern Sea 04-05-2025
Transport
B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025
Dap Agencies
B-14/B-15 Sunny Disc General Seahawks 03-05-2025
Honor Cargo
B-17/B-16 East Disc. Seatrade 02-04-2025
Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Ilyas Load AL Faizan 16-01-2025
Rice International
Nmb-1 Makran Load Latif Trading 14-04-2025
Other Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Master - Sirius Logistic 02-04-2025
Nasser Pakistan
B-24/B-25 Ivy Load Ocean 25-4-2025
Alliance Cement Services
B-26/B-27 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 04-05-2025
Jasmine Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Pearl Island 05-05-2025 - -
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Msc Positano 05-05-2025 D/L Container MSC Agency
Pakistan
Hyundai 05-05-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Hongkong Express Pakistan
HemmaBhum 05-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
X-Press 05-05-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Phoenix Ship Agency Pak
Maki 05-05-2025 L/1000 Rice Pak Liner Agency
Glen Cove 06-05-2025 D/4000 Chemical Alphine Marine
Services
Independent
Spirit 06-05-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Bbc Nile 06-05-2025 D/1423 Pipe Gulf Maritime
Service
Chl Apollo 06-05-2025 D/13000 Crane Noble Shipping
Service
Barracuda
Island 06-05-2025 L/49300 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
Globe Trinco 06-05-2025 L/57050 Clinkers Bulk Shipping
Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ocean
Wave 05-05-2025 Tanker -
Nefeli 05-05-2025 Clinkers -
Wan He 05-05-2025 Tanker -
Sheng Li Ji 05-05-2025 Container Ship -
Cosco New
York 05-05-2025 Container Ship -
Eleni T 05-05-2025 Container Ship -
Hyundai
Earth 05-05-2025 Container Ship -
X-Press
Kohima 05-05-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1
MW-2 Ariadni Rice East April 30, 2025
Wind
MW-4 Falmouth Coal Alpie May 4th, 2025
Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Yun Ding-19 Palm Alpine May 4th, 2025
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Alexis Soya Bean GAC May 4th, 2025
Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Lusail LNG GSA May 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Nepta LPG Trans May 4th, 2025
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Southern Chemicals Alpine May 4th, 2025
Wolf
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Bianca Container CMA CGM May 5th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Southern
Wolf Chemicals Alpine May 5th, 2025
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Glen Cove Chemicals Alpine May 5th, 2025
Christiana-P Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths
Seed
Silver Monika Sun Flover
& Soya
Bean Seed Sea Trader -do-
FSM LPG Universal Ship -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Eleni Container GAC May 5th, 2025
Meghna Venus Rice GSA -do-
Pelegic Trapon Gas oil Alpine -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK May 6th,2025
MSC Mexico Container MSC PAK -do-
GFS Juno Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
