May 06, 2025
Markets Print 2025-05-06

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 5, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Swan           Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Lake           Oil            Ship Corpt         04-04-2025
Op-3              M.T            Disc. Crude    Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship Corpt         02-05-2025
B-4/B-5           Hiroki         Load           Ocean              26-04-2025
                                 Cement         World
B-5               TcgBuyukada    -              Eastern Sea        04-05-2025
                                                Transport
B-13/B-14         Beyond 2       Disc           Bulk Shipping      04-05-2025
                                 Dap            Agencies
B-14/B-15         Sunny          Disc General   Seahawks           03-05-2025
                  Honor          Cargo
B-17/B-16         East           Disc.          Seatrade           02-04-2025
                  Ayutthaya      Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Ilyas          Load           AL Faizan          16-01-2025
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Makran         Load           Latif Trading      14-04-2025
                                 Other          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Master         -              Sirius Logistic    02-04-2025
                  Nasser                        Pakistan
B-24/B-25         Ivy            Load           Ocean               25-4-2025
                  Alliance       Cement         Services
B-26/B-27         Navios         Dis/Load       Inshipping         04-05-2025
                  Jasmine        Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Pearl Island      05-05-2025     -                                          -
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Msc Positano      05-05-2025     D/L Container                     MSC Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Hyundai           05-05-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Hongkong                                                     Express Pakistan
HemmaBhum         05-05-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
X-Press           05-05-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Phoenix                                                       Ship Agency Pak
Maki              05-05-2025     L/1000 Rice                 Pak Liner Agency
Glen Cove         06-05-2025     D/4000 Chemical               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Independent
Spirit            06-05-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Bbc Nile          06-05-2025     D/1423 Pipe                    Gulf Maritime
                                                                      Service
Chl Apollo        06-05-2025     D/13000 Crane                 Noble Shipping
                                                                      Service
Barracuda
Island            06-05-2025     L/49300 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
Globe Trinco      06-05-2025     L/57050 Clinkers               Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ocean
Wave              05-05-2025     Tanker                                     -
Nefeli            05-05-2025     Clinkers                                   -
Wan He            05-05-2025     Tanker                                     -
Sheng Li Ji       05-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Cosco New
York              05-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Eleni T           05-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai
Earth             05-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Kohima            05-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1
MW-2              Ariadni        Rice           East           April 30, 2025
                                                Wind
MW-4              Falmouth       Coal           Alpie           May 4th, 2025
                  Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Yun Ding-19    Palm           Alpine          May 4th, 2025
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Alexis         Soya Bean      GAC             May 4th, 2025
                                 Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Lusail         LNG            GSA             May 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Nepta          LPG            Trans           May 4th, 2025
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Southern       Chemicals      Alpine          May 4th, 2025
                  Wolf
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Bianca            Container      CMA CGM                        May 5th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Southern
Wolf              Chemicals      Alpine                         May 5th, 2025
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Glen Cove         Chemicals      Alpine                         May 5th, 2025
Christiana-P      Soya Bean      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
                  Seed
Silver Monika     Sun Flover
                  & Soya
                  Bean Seed      Sea Trader                              -do-
FSM               LPG            Universal Ship                          -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Eleni             Container      GAC                            May 5th, 2025
Meghna Venus      Rice           GSA                                     -do-
Pelegic Trapon    Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                         May 6th,2025
MSC Mexico        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
GFS Juno          Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

