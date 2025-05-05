AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
US stocks open lower, threatening S&P 500 winning streak

AFP Published 05 May, 2025 06:55pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened lower Monday, threatening the S&P 500’s nine-day winning streak ahead of a Federal Reserve decision later in the week.

Since a series of rough sessions in early April prompted by President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, stocks have been on the upswing as Trump has pointed to progress towards trade deals and softened or frozen some of his most onerous tariffs.

Analysts said the market could be primed for a pause or pullback after such a strong period.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 41,113.61.

Wall Street climbs on tariff optimism, strong jobs data

The broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 0.9 percent to 5,636.71, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index dropped 1.0 percent to 17,806.36.

The Fed on Wednesday is widely expected to extend a recent pause in rate cuts this week as it waits to see how Trump’s stop-start tariff rollout affects the health of the world’s largest economy.

Most economists expect the tariffs introduced since January to push up prices and cool economic growth – at least in the short run – potentially keeping the Fed on hold for longer.

