‘Govt should increase salaries, pensions’

Published 05 May, 2025

FAISLABAD: May 01 is International Workers’ Day around the world. The prevailing laws made for workers in our country are not being implemented. The government should eliminate unemployment; significantly increase salaries and pensions, eliminate the huge gap between the rich and the poor, force labor from young children, discrimination against women and provide protection to workers.

The privatisation process of Distribution Companies (Discos) should be ended. Contract and daily wage employees in Fesco should be regularised and long-standing vacant posts in Fesco should be filled immediately, said Regional Chairman All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Chaudhry Sarfaraz Ahmed Hundal while addressing a function held at Bakhtiar Labor Hall on May Day.

He paid a great tribute to the laborers of Chicago and said that May 01 is International Workers’ Day around the world. This international day is celebrated to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of the workers of Chicago.

On this occasion, he strongly demanded from the governments to make the organisation of workers in the country effective to protect them from accidents and occupational diseases at work. He also demanded that long-standing vacant posts in Fesco should be filled immediately. Contract and daily wage employees in Fesco should be regularized and the process of privatisation of Discos should be stopped immediately.

Regional Joint Secretary All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union Mian Sajid Hussain, President All Pakistan Workers Confederation Haji Abdul Jabbar, President Punjab Hosiery Manufacturing Association Malik Munir Ahmed also addressed the participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

