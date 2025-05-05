Sharjeel condemns India’s ban on Bilawal’s X account

KARACHI: Strongly condemning the Indian government’s ban on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s X account, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that this act reflects a new example of cowardice.

He said that blocking Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s account is not merely digital censorship but a clear indication of the Modi government and BJP’s fear of the truth.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the voice of the Kashmiri people, a representative of democratic values, and a champion of regional peace. He said that the Modi-led Indian government is determined to suppress every voice that challenges its extremist Hindutva ideology. This move exposes the panic, intolerance, and complete diplomatic failure of the Indian government and the BJP.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that atrocities cannot be concealed through petty tactics, nor can the voice raised in support of the Kashmiri people be silenced. Chairman Bilawal’s voice resonates in the hearts of millions, and no digital barrier can suppress it.

