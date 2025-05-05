AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

LUMS hosts fourth annual Practicum Showcase Conference

Published 05 May, 2025

LAHORE: The Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) at LUMS hosted its fourth annual Practicum Showcase Conference, featuring capstone projects by MPhil Education Leadership and Management students on April 28, 2025.

The showcased work reflected year-long collaborative efforts with partner organisations, addressing real-world challenges in the education sector. The conference brought together over 400 participants, including faculty members, MPhil students, senior LUMS administration, representatives from partner organisations, and education sector experts.

The one-day conference featured workshops and a gallery of student presentations across diverse fields such as pedagogy, inclusive education, leadership, educational technology, art education, community development, and early childhood education. There were multiple panel discussions that explored pressing challenges in the education sector and potential practical solutions.

Addressing an eager audience, keynote speaker Ms. Baela Raza Jamil, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, shared, “The colonial, factory-model school system wasn’t built for the world we live in today. We need bold, local solutions that speak to our realities. Education must engage the mind, heart, and gut—through strong socio-emotional learning.

It’s only through meaningful partnerships between citizens, governments, and institutions like LUMS that we can truly re-imagine education for the future.”

At the closing ceremony, Dr. Tayyaba Tamim, Dean of SOE, reflected on the significance of academic-practitioner collaboration and the broader goals of the conference, stating, “We celebrate the culmination of the MPhil journey for our graduating students.

None of this would have been possible without the invaluable support of our partner organisations. This conference is a space to engage with issues that matter deeply to us. I urge you to keep one vital element at the center—teacher wellbeing. Let us humanise our systems, our policies, and our practices. Finally, we must continue to strengthen the bridges between schools and universities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LUMS Syed Ahsan Ali Practicum Showcase Conference

