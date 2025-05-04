AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan

FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision to regional Peace, trade

Published May 4, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a peaceful neighborhood, boosting trade, and promoting sustainable development during a key inter-ministerial meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, according to Radio Pakistan.

The session, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant ministries, focused on advancing outcomes from Dar’s recent diplomatic visit to Kabul.

PAJCCI welcomes Dar’s visit to Afghanistan

Officials provided updates on the implementation of earlier decisions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

The relationship between the two neighbours has soured as attacks in Pakistan’s border regions have soared, following the return of the Taliban government in Kabul in 2021.

Last year was the deadliest in Pakistan for a decade, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of allowing militants to take refuge in Afghanistan, from where they plan attacks.

Dar emphasized the importance of regional connectivity and shared prosperity, signaling Islamabad’s intent to balance security concerns with economic engagement.

MoFA Pakistan and Afghanistan

