PPP advocates for freedom of expression: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that freedom of expression and independent journalism are essential pillars of democracy.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has consistently advocated for freedom of expression and the preservation of democratic values. Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, the Sindh government has taken several concrete measures to uphold the rights of journalists.

In his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Sindh is the first province to formally enact legislation for the protection of journalists. The establishment of the Sindh Information Commission marks a significant milestone in ensuring the public’s right to access information. Through the Journalist Welfare Fund, the Sindh government has made it possible to extend financial assistance to deserving journalists and their families.

He said that the government pays tribute to all journalists who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of truth and justice. The Sindh government has always championed the cause of freedom of expression, and this struggle will continue unwaveringly. He added that we envision a Pakistan where every journalist can work freely, securely, and with dignity.

Describing media freedom as essential to the survival of democracy and the voice of the people, the Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Media freedom, the preservation of democracy, and amplifying the voice of the people are central to our mission.

He referred to the tensions and war-like situation between Pakistan and India, stating that during times when the enemy attempted to spread false narratives, the Pakistani media stood firm in delivering the truth to the public. The media not only responded effectively to the enemy's disinformation but also played a crucial role in maintaining the nation's morale.

He also stated that Pakistani journalists, through responsible reporting during times of conflict, proved that they are not merely observers but defenders of the nation. The Pakistani media effectively projected the country’s stance on the global stage, while media houses set a remarkable example of patriotism in safeguarding national unity and security.

