Dr Khalil Ahmad assumes charge as DGHS

LAHORE: Dr Muhammad Khalil Ahmad (BS-20), Program Director of the Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, New born, Child Health & Nutrition Program (IRMNCH), has assumed charge of Director General Health Services (DGHS), Punjab.

He replaced Dr Muhammad Ilyas, who retired from the position on April 30, 2025. Dr. Muhammad Khalil Ahmad is a public health professional with a distinguished record in health administration.

He previously served as Director General Health Services (South) Punjab and has held several key leadership roles within the department, bringing with him a wealth of experience and institutional insight.

As per the official notification issued by the Health & Population Department, Government of the Punjab, the assignment will remain in effect until a regular appointment is made.

In a subsequent briefing session, the new DG was apprised of the department’s ongoing operations, current initiatives, and pressing issues, including vacant senior positions.

Dr Khalil Ahmad assured the team that he would address these challenges on a priority basis and committed to promoting efficiency, transparency, and effective service delivery.

He lauded the efforts of the existing team and stressed the importance of teamwork, collaboration, and a structured approach to ensure optimal performance and progress in the health sector.

