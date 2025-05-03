NA likely to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) is likely to meet on Monday (May 5) to discuss India’s aggression following Pahalgam incident.

According to the sources, a high-level consultative meeting was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel and Secretary Law.

