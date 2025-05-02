AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

Escalating tensions with India: PTI calls for IK’s release to help ‘unite’ the Pakistan nation

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday called for the immediate release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, citing his ability to unite the nation at a time of escalating tensions with neighbouring India.

In a joint meeting of the party’s core and political committees, PTI leaders denounced Khan’s imprisonment, which they described as “illegal and unjust,” and called for his release to help unify Pakistan in the face of regional threats.

They also condemned his continued solitary confinement, labelling it as both a personal injustice and an act of hostility towards the nation.

“The country is facing an existential threat from India, which continues to blame Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without any concrete evidence,” the PTI said in a statement.

“At a time when national unity is crucial, Pakistan is being led by a government that remains silent and negligent. Meanwhile, the trusted voice of Imran Khan remains silenced,” it added.

The PTI’s senior leadership reiterated that Khan, who has been in detention for nearly two years on charges his supporters claim are politically motivated, remains a vital figure in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Despite being incarcerated, the party said his message of peace – while resolute in defending Pakistan – should not be mistaken for weakness.

The party also highlighted the growing threat posed by India, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, operating under the ideology of the RSS, being described as a serious regional threat.

The PTI contrasted what they see as the government’s “inaction” with Khan’s “clear and courageous” leadership, even from behind bars.

The party pointed to Khan’s leadership in the aftermath of the 2019 Balakot air strike, when Khan was prime minister, declaring him “the only leader willing to speak firmly for Pakistan’s sovereignty.”

The statement concluded by reiterating for Khan’s immediate release, warning that Pakistan could not afford to face the growing crisis without his leadership.

“Keeping Imran Khan silenced in this critical hour is not just unfair, it is a betrayal of Pakistan’s unity,” the PTI added.

PTI Imran Khan Pakistan and India Pakistan India tensions

