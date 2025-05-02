Heatwave likely to subside from today

KARACHI: The relentless heatwave gripping much of Sindh is expected to subside from Friday, May 2, the Met Office said in its latest weather alert on Thursday.

A westerly wave currently influencing upper parts of the country is forecast to bring dust-thunderstorms and light rain to various districts.

Rains are likely with and without thunderstorms in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Badin, Tharparkar, and Umerkot between May 2 and 5, albeit intermittently.

Strong winds are predicted to persist across most parts of the province over the next two days. Farmers are advised to adjust their crop schedules and safeguard their livestock in view of the changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Karachi sizzled on Thursday with a high of 39 Celsius and humidity recorded at 53 percent. The Met has forecast hot and humid weather for Friday, with daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 37 Celsius and humidity levels soaring to 80 percent. Intermittent winds are likely to accompany the sweltering conditions, offering a little relief to residents.

