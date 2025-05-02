AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

‘Disclosure of identity of rape victims violates cardinal rights’

Hamid Nawaz Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held the other day that disclosure of the identity of the rape victims violates the cardinal rights provided them under the Constitution.

The court observed that section 26 of the Anti-Rape Act, places an express embargo on the disclosure of the identity of the victim, as well as section 376-A of the PPC provides punishment for disclosing the name.

The court said as a consequence thereof, disclosure of the name of the victim not only contravenes the statutory protection afforded to the victims, but in addition thereto, exposes them to further trauma, stigma, and social otracisation.

The court, therefore, directed the registrar of the august court to forward the copy of this judgment to all the District and Sessions judges, as well as the Inspector General of Punjab Police, for strict compliance in all pending and future proceedings.

The court passed this order while proceeding with an appeal of one Bilal Ahmed who approached the court against the conviction awarded by a trial court to him in a rape case.

The court said in effect, disclosure of the identity of the victim violates the cardinal rights afforded to the victims provided under Article 4, Article 9, Article 14 and Article 25 the Constitution.

The court observed that all said documents, namely, judgments rendered by the trial courts, pleadings of the counsel, and FIRs composed by the police, are public documents, copies of which can be acquired by anyone.

The court said that the trial courts in their judgments, the counsel in their pleadings, as well as the police in the FIRs, refer to the victims by their complete name instead of using initials to protect them by way of concealing their identity and safeguarding their dignity.

The court dismissed the appeal of appellant and upheld the conviction and sentence awarded to the appellant by the trial court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore High Court rape victims

Comments

200 characters

‘Disclosure of identity of rape victims violates cardinal rights’

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories