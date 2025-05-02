AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

Int’l Labour Day: Punjab PA speaker pays tribute to working class

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, in his message on the occasion of International Labour Day, emphasized that the working class serves as the backbone of any nation’s development. He stated that today is a day to honour the dignity, greatness, and pivotal role of labour.

The Speaker highlighted that Islam championed workers’ rights at a time when labourers had no status in the world. He stressed that workers and employers are equal partners in the production process, and safeguarding their rights is a hallmark of a civilized society.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reaffirmed the current government’s commitment to improving working and living conditions for labourers. “We are striving to build a society where every worker receives fair wages, security, and respect,” he said. He acknowledged that Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and economic stability are rooted in the sacrifices and contributions of its labour force.

Paying tribute to the Chicago martyrs, the Speaker noted that this day commemorates their spirit and sacrifices, which continue to inspire a global movement. He urged the nation to unite in protecting the rights, dignity, and respect of workers to establish a strong, prosperous, and just society.

