Speakers call for strengthening lab systems across country

LAHORE: Speakers at the 8th Medical Laboratory Conference (MLCON 2025) on Wednesday called for strengthening laboratory systems across Pakistan, underscoring the crucial role of medical laboratory professionals in healthcare delivery, the integration of emerging diagnostic technologies, and the importance of continuous professional development.

The day-long conference was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore and was jointly organised by the university’s Dr Ikram-ul-Haq Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Department of Medical Laboratory Technology and the Pakistan Medical Laboratory Association (PMLA). The event brought together medical professionals, researchers, and academics from across the country to discuss key issues, including quality assurance, the incorporation of laboratory services into national health programmes, and capacity building in the diagnostic sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of GCU Prof. Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhry emphasised the critical role of medical laboratory technology in healthcare, citing international data that attributes over 70 percent of clinical diagnoses to laboratory testing. He noted that while Pakistan still has ground to cover in achieving global diagnostic standards, the growing recognition of the field in the country is a promising sign.

“Disciplines only gain prominence through sustained institutional support,” Dr Chaudhry remarked, reaffirming GCU’s commitment to academic collaboration, resource sharing, and advancing scientific disciplines beyond traditional boundaries.

PMLA President Ch Ihsan Ullah Siddhu recounted the decades-long struggle for recognition of Allied Health Professionals in the country. He noted that the formal service structure for Medical Laboratory Technologists (MLTs), introduced in Punjab in 2011, was a significant milestone. However, he pointed out continued legal and regulatory hurdles—particularly those introduced by the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2012—which restrict MLTs from independent practice. He called for the urgent establishment of an Allied Health Professional Council to safeguard the interests of practitioners.

“The expertise and dedication of lab professionals are essential for accurate diagnoses, disease surveillance, and effective patient care,” he said.

GCU Institute of Industrial Biotechnology Director Prof Dr Muhammad Nauman Aftab shared the details of the investment of Rs. 280 million to establish GCU Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the university, which will provide affordable diagnostic services, foster interdisciplinary research, and create employment opportunities for graduates.

Renowned haematologist and oncologist Prof Dr Nisar Ahmed shared recent advancements in diagnostic techniques, particularly in the field of haematology. He stressed the importance of laboratory-based monitoring in complex treatment regimens such as bone marrow transplantation, noting that precision diagnostics are central to improving patient outcomes.

Dr Asad ur Rehman, Chairperson of the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology at GCU, highlighted the scale of the conference, which attracted over 800 participants nationwide. He noted the inclusion of 10 keynote addresses—some delivered by international experts virtually—and 17 peer-reviewed scientific poster presentations. Emphasising the interdisciplinary nature of the field, he said modern medical laboratory technology requires expertise across both life sciences and emerging technologies.

Conference Chairman M. Nadeem Ashraf highlighted MLCON’s evolution since 2017 into a national platform fostering career development, industry-academia collaboration, and exposure to global best practices. He said the conference plays a key role in bridging the gap between academic training and professional practice.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, Organising Secretary of MLCON and senior faculty at GCU’s Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, credited the students’ dedication for the successful execution.

As the conference concluded, participants echoed the call for enhanced institutional support, standardisation, and policy reforms to elevate the role of medical laboratory professionals in national health priorities.

