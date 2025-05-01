Dar telephones Omani counterpart on regional situation

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

The deputy prime minister briefed his Omani counterpart on the current regional situation, including India’s inflammatory propaganda, illegal unilateral actions, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty - a clear violation of international law.

The foreign minister of Oman underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address issues.

The deputy prime minister appreciated Oman’s efforts for Iran and US talks, and conveyed best wishes for their success.

