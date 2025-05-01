CM Maryam inaugurates Laptop Scheme Phase-I after 8 years

LAHORE: The laptop scheme has been relaunched in Punjab after eight years and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated Phase-I of the scheme.

Under the scheme, the students will be given 13th generation Core i7 laptops for the first time.

The CM has also launched Honhaar Scholarship Phase-II Program. On the direction of the Chief Minister, a laptop scheme has also been launched for 5,000 students from other provinces. The e-portal of the laptop scheme has been opened for the students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After Punjab, 3136 students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get laptops. 938 students from Balochistan, 517 from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and 410 from Gilgit Baltistan will also get laptops.

The Chief Minister launched the distribution of laptops at the historic University of Engineering & Technology in Lahore. She left the presidential seat and sat among the students. She responded to the welcome slogans of the students by waving at them upon her arrival at the ceremony.

Under Honhaar Scholarship Phase-II, 20,000 scholarships will be given to students from 02 to 05 years and from 3rd to 8th semester.

Scholarships worth more than Rs. 120 million will be given to 3,121 students of 27 government colleges, 6 medical colleges and universities of Lahore Division.

Under the laptop scheme, laptops were distributed among 14,000 students of Lahore Division. Laptops were given to 13 government universities, 6 medical colleges and 27 higher educational institutions.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a smartly turned out contingent of the Punjab police presented a guard of honour to the students in a special ceremony. A smart contingent of female students of Queen Marry College presented a special guard of honour to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister showed affection towards the female students who presented her guard of honour.

A special documentary on laptops and Honhaar scholarships was presented at the ceremony. The students presented ‘Sohni Dharti’ and other songs at the ceremony.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself sang the national song and the audience also joined her. The national song of Sohni Dharti left an impressive impact on the atmosphere of the ceremony.

The Chief Minister said, “When the youth of Pakistan is praying for the integrity and solidarity of Pakistan then by the grace of Allah Almighty this land will remain prosperous and intact forever.”

The students’ unprecedented enthusiasm was clearly visible during the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

UET Lahore students Hania and Rabia paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for successfully launching laptop scheme and Honhaar scholarship program.

The Chief Minister personally handed over Honhaar scholarship cheques and laptops to the students. The UET students presented portraits of Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. After the ceremony, the Chief Minister mingled among the students and took selfies. She along with the students vociferously chanted the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

