Minister for expediting uplift schemes related to public interest

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Planning, Development, and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that development schemes related to public interest will be completed on time.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Planning and Development Department. The meeting was attended by P&D Chairman Najam Shah and other officials.

Nasir Shah said that efforts will be made to ensure the availability of funds for the completion of projects by engaging with the federal government and all relevant institutions. During the meeting, the Minister instructed that the projects for the fiscal year 2024–25 be completed on time.

The meeting also reviewed new schemes for the preparation of the upcoming fiscal year's budget. Additionally, the provincial minister was briefed on the ongoing development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025