Major cities: CM underscores need for upgrading uplift infrastructure

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for phased construction, repair and rehabilitation projects in the major cities of the province. In the first phase, sewage and drainage infrastructure will be constructed in 59 major cities. Rainwater storage tanks will be built in major cities for immediate drainage of rainwater. Water supply tube wells will be converted to solar energy to reduce burden of electricity bills.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in which the Chief Minister Rural Road Rehabilitation Program was reviewed. On this occasion, a proposal to construct and rehabilitate 4,500 kilometres of village roads was agreed upon. She directed to provide swings and other sports facilities for the children in parks.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing on new projects being implemented across Punjab under the Local Government and Community Development Department. Streets will be constructed and repaired as well as tuff tiles will be installed. Parks will also be developed in the cities included in the first phase.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure uniform development in the villages across Punjab. Construction and maintenance of drainage systems in the villages along with tuff tiles will be installed in the streets. Boundary walls and cleaning will be arranged in every central cemetery of the villages. Parks and playgrounds will also be built in the villages. Signboards and number marking of houses will be done in every village.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a cleaning program using biotechnology is being started in the village drains. Planting special plants in the drains of wastewater will eliminate odour and dirt. Environmental pollution will also be eliminated due by planting special plants in the drains of wastewater. The roots of the special plant posses the ability to absorb dirt.

The Chief Minister was also given a detailed briefing on the program regarding the Union Council Office. Meeting halls, council rooms and secretary offices will be built in every union council for the convenience of the people. She said that the biggest cleanliness program in the history of Punjab is successfully underway. She urged the citizens to fulfil their national duty and play and proactive role to make the province neat and clean.

