Carney’s Liberals win Canada election defined by Trump

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged Tuesday to beat the United States in Donald Trump’s trade war after winning Canada’s election and leading his Liberal Party to another term in power.

While the Liberals won control of parliament, they looked set to fall just short of a majority, with a handful of races in Canada’s 343 electoral districts still uncalled.

Congratulatory messages from world leaders poured in, with countries including China and India saying they would welcome cooperation with Carney’s government.

Following a campaign dominated by Trump’s tariffs and annexation threats, Carney promised to chart “a new path forward” in a world “fundamentally changed” by a United States that is newly hostile to free trade.

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” said Carney, who led the central banks of Canada and Britain before entering politics only earlier this year.

“We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7,” Carney said.

Carney should be able to pass large parts his agenda through deals with smaller parties, in an extraordinary comeback for the Liberals, who until recently looked headed for an electoral wipeout.

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party had been on track to win the vote but Trump’s attacks, combined with the departure of unpopular former prime minister Justin Trudeau, transformed the race.

Carney, who replaced Trudeau as prime minister just last month, convinced voters that his experience managing economic crises made him the ideal candidate to defy Trump.