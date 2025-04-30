Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 145,763 tonnes of cargo comprising 86,906 tonnes of import cargo and 58,857 Tons of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 86,906 comprised of 31,997 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,009 tonnes of Chickpeas & 52,900 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 58,857 comprised of 15,118 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,470 tonnes of Cement & 38,269 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Zainzibar, Nord Tokyo, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan & Addison berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 02 ships namely Xin Chang Shu & Sj Lily sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Seaspan Santos and AB Olivia are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 51,472 tonnes, comprising 47,767 tonnes imports cargo and 3,705 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sky Runner and Ivan-6 & three more ships, MSC Positano, Bam Bam and Naeba Galaxy carrying Palm oil, LPG, Container, Chemicals and Mogas are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC, QICT, EVTL and FOTCO are respectively on Tuesday 29th April, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cairo’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 30th April 2025.

