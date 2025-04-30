Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 29, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Andrias-K Rice Ocean April 27th, 2025 World MW-4 Volissos Coal Ocean April 28th, 2025 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT AB Olivia Palm oil Trans Trade April 27, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Seaspan Container GAC April 28th, 2025 Santos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Atlantic Soya Ocean April 28th, 2025 Samurah Bean Seed Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Seaspan Santos Container GAC April 29th, 2025 AB Olivia Palm oil Trans Trade -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Sky Runner Palm oil Alpine April 29th, 2025 Van-6 LPG GSA -do- Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths Ariadni Rice East Wind -do- Alexis Soya GAC -do- Bean Seed ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Bam Bam Mogas GSA April 29th, 2025 Naeba Galaxy Chemicals GSA -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- Maersk Cairo Container GAC April 30th, 2025 =============================================================================

