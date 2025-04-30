KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 29, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Andrias-K Rice Ocean April 27th, 2025
World
MW-4 Volissos Coal Ocean April 28th, 2025
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT AB Olivia Palm oil Trans Trade April 27, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Seaspan Container GAC April 28th, 2025
Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Atlantic Soya Ocean April 28th, 2025
Samurah Bean Seed Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Santos Container GAC April 29th, 2025
AB Olivia Palm oil Trans Trade -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sky Runner Palm oil Alpine April 29th, 2025
Van-6 LPG GSA -do-
Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths
Ariadni Rice East Wind -do-
Alexis Soya GAC -do-
Bean Seed
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bam Bam Mogas GSA April 29th, 2025
Naeba
Galaxy Chemicals GSA -do-
MSC
Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
Maersk Cairo Container GAC April 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
