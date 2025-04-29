EU chief says Europe-Canada bond ‘growing stronger’ after Carney win

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election win and said the bond between Europe and Canada was “growing stronger”.

“I look forward to working closely together, both bilaterally and within the G7. We’ll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade,” von der Leyen said in a post on X.

“The bond between Europe and Canada is strong - and growing stronger.”