AIRLINK 167.49 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.77%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
FCCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
FFL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.56%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
MLCF 69.15 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (4.03%)
OGDC 206.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.49%)
PAEL 42.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PPL 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.96%)
PRL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.83%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
SSGC 38.71 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.62%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,035 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,962 Decreased By -101.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 34,922 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.32%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU chief says Europe-Canada bond ‘growing stronger’ after Carney win

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2025 12:07pm

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election win and said the bond between Europe and Canada was “growing stronger”.

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

“I look forward to working closely together, both bilaterally and within the G7. We’ll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade,” von der Leyen said in a post on X.

“The bond between Europe and Canada is strong - and growing stronger.”

Ursula von der Leyen European Commission G7 Mark Carney Europe Canada bond

Comments

200 characters

EU chief says Europe-Canada bond ‘growing stronger’ after Carney win

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories