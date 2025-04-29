AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) slammed the brakes on Monday on the federal government’s controversial plan to launch six new canals along the Indus River until warring provinces bury the hatchet and reach a mutual understanding. The 52nd meeting of CCI, the first after a hiatus of over a year, saw Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by the four provincial chief ministers and others, reaffirmed that the federal government would not proceed with any new water infrastructure projects until a consensus is reached among all stakeholders.

The CCI emphasised the importance of cooperation among provincial governments to draft a long-term agricultural and water management strategy for the nation.

The Council pointed out that the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 and the Water Policy of 2018, which outline provincial water rights, must be respected in any future plans.

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

In a statement following the meeting, the CCI said that it would form a committee – with representatives from both the federal government and all the provinces – to address the country’s agricultural needs and ensure fair water distribution.

The committee’s focus will be to align the country’s water management with the principles outlined in these historic agreements, it added. “Water is a vital national resource.

The Constitution demands that water disputes be resolved peacefully and through mutual understanding,” the statement read.

A key part of the Council’s decision was to nullify earlier approvals, including the provisional Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approval from February 7, 2024, for the construction of new canals, as well as the Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) water availability certifi-

cate from January 17, 2024.

The CCI directed the Planning Division and IRSA to consult all stakeholders moving forward, ensuring national cohesion and addressing all concerns before any decisions are made.

While water policy dominated the agenda, the CCI also took a strong stance on regional geopolitics, condemning India’s illegal and irresponsible actions following the Pahalgam incident.

The CCI reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace but made it clear that the country is fully capable of defending

itself against any aggression.

“Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible nation, but we will protect our sovereignty and interests at all costs,” the CCI declared.

All the four provincial chief ministers echoed the call for national unity, rallying together in solidarity against India’s unlawful actions.

The CCI also praised the Senate’s resolution condemning India’s provocations, underscoring Pakistan’s right to safeguard its water resources – particularly if India takes steps to block the flow of the Indus River under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

During the meeting, various reports were presented, including those from the CCI Secretariat for the fiscal years 2021-2024 and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for 2020-2023. The Council also approved new recruitment rules for the CCI Secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention that the CCI meeting, originally scheduled for May 2 but convened on Monday at the request of the Sindh provincial government, to discuss the contentious canals project amid ongoing protests across the province.

The eight-member CCI includes the chief ministers of all four provinces, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and federal minister Ameer Muqam also part of the council.

A total of 25 individuals participated in the meeting on special invitation, which focused on a six-point agenda.

