Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan should not suspend the Simla Agreement, but warned that all bilateral agreements could come under review if India continues its intransigence.

Speaking on the Aaj News show Spotlight with host Muneeza Jahangir, Bilawal stressed that dialogue is the only solution if India genuinely wants to end terrorism. He pointed out that non-state actors are creating problems for both countries and stressed the need for a joint mechanism to tackle them. He added that if India refuses a neutral inquiry into the Pahalgam attack, it will stand exposed before the world.

Bilawal sharply criticised India’s recent aggressive policies, warning that Pakistan reserves the right to reconsider the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords if India continued to maintain its rigid stance.

Bilawal issues stern warning to India

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, emphasising that Pakistan itself has suffered extensively from terrorism. “We are committed to eliminating terrorism not just from Pakistan, but from the entire region,” he said. He lamented that India has a history of hastily blaming Pakistan after any terrorist incident without evidence.

Bilawal also denounced India’s unilateral moves regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them illegal and dangerous. “This is the first time India has openly challenged the treaty, even though previous wars did not see such actions,” he said. He accused India of linking the Kashmir dispute to water issues in an attempt to mask its weak legal position.

The PPP chairman reiterated that dialogue remains the only path to resolve the terrorism challenge. He said non-state actors are a shared problem that requires coordinated management between the two nations. Pakistan has always been open to talks, while India has consistently evaded dialogue, he noted.

Referring to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal said the PPP has conveyed a clear message of support to the government against India’s recent provocations. He pledged full backing for the decisions made by the National Security Committee and emphasised that the media and social media should avoid creating a war-like environment.

Bilawal further accused India of scapegoating Muslims and Pakistan to deflect attention from its internal crises. He warned that India’s legal position on Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty is extremely weak, and refusal to allow a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack would expose its duplicity, internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025