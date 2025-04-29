Hayat, a prolific writer, passes away

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Sikander Hayat, a respected name in Pakistani journalism and a longtime resident of Islamabad, passed away on Monday, 28th April 2025, at the age of 86.

Hayat is survived by his two sons, Mohsin and Ahson, and daughter, Savera, who remember him as a devoted father and a man of quiet strength.

His death marks the end of a storied career spanning over a decade at Business Recorder, where he served as a Leader writer, and leaves behind a legacy of integrity and dedication to the craft. Born on 11th May 1938 in Gujranwala, Hayat studied at Government College Lahore before he started his career with a government job, rising to a senior position before attaining superannuation. A man of unwavering commitment, he joined BR on 1st October 2003 and contributed to the publication for 14 years before resigning on 27th October 2017 on health grounds. Armed with a happy demeanor, Hayat was certainly a very well-read person and a prolific writer. He was widely known for having a comprehensive conception of the world, particularly from a specific standpoint. In other words, his world view was quite different from those of his peers’.

Even after retirement, his passion for journalism endured, leading him to freelance for the newspaper for nearly a year until declining health necessitated his withdrawal from active work.

Despite health challenges in his later years, Hayat remained intellectually engaged, often reflecting on media trends and societal shifts. His contributions to journalism, both institutional and freelance, underscored a lifelong belief in the power of the written word. His mind was still fertile despite old age.

