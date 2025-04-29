AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-29

Hayat, a prolific writer, passes away

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Sikander Hayat, a res-pected name in Pakistani journalism and a longtime resident of Islamabad,...
Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Sikander Hayat, a respected name in Pakistani journalism and a longtime resident of Islamabad, passed away on Monday, 28th April 2025, at the age of 86.

Hayat is survived by his two sons, Mohsin and Ahson, and daughter, Savera, who remember him as a devoted father and a man of quiet strength.

His death marks the end of a storied career spanning over a decade at Business Recorder, where he served as a Leader writer, and leaves behind a legacy of integrity and dedication to the craft. Born on 11th May 1938 in Gujranwala, Hayat studied at Government College Lahore before he started his career with a government job, rising to a senior position before attaining superannuation. A man of unwavering commitment, he joined BR on 1st October 2003 and contributed to the publication for 14 years before resigning on 27th October 2017 on health grounds. Armed with a happy demeanor, Hayat was certainly a very well-read person and a prolific writer. He was widely known for having a comprehensive conception of the world, particularly from a specific standpoint. In other words, his world view was quite different from those of his peers’.

Even after retirement, his passion for journalism endured, leading him to freelance for the newspaper for nearly a year until declining health necessitated his withdrawal from active work.

Despite health challenges in his later years, Hayat remained intellectually engaged, often reflecting on media trends and societal shifts. His contributions to journalism, both institutional and freelance, underscored a lifelong belief in the power of the written word. His mind was still fertile despite old age.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Chaudhry Sikander Hayat

Comments

200 characters

Hayat, a prolific writer, passes away

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories