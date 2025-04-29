AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Markets Print 2025-04-29

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 314,422 tonnes of cargo comprising 221,607 tonnes of import cargo and 92,815 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 221,607 comprised of 124,890 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,737 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,778 tonnes of Chickpeas & 83,202 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 92,815 comprised of 53,243 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,248 tonnes of Cement & 37,224 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, APL Barcelona, Xin Chang Shu, Eva Diamond, X-Press Salween, X-Press Pyxis, Seaspan Santos, Aquavita Bay & MSC Sparkle III berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 09 ships namely, Hansa Europe, CNC Dream, Aries Leader, Kota Cabar, KMTC Mundra, Asteris, Xin Chang Shu, Eva Diamond, & Seaspan Santos sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Georgios-P, Hai Tun Zuo and AB Olivia are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 51,472 tonnes, comprising 47,767 tonnes imports cargo and 3,705 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Seaspan Santos, Atlantic Samurai and Volissos & two more ships, SKY Runner and Ivan-6 carrying Container, Soya Bean Seed, Coal, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, MW-4, LCT and SSGC are respectively on Monday 28th April, while three more container ships, MSC Positano, MSC Shina-V and SM Kaveri due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 29th April 2025.

