Punjab govt launches drive to ensure e-IMS installation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched an active enforcement drive to ensure the payment of sales tax and the installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) across Lahore.

According to a PRA spokesperson, special monitoring teams have been constituted to inspect hotels, restaurants, and courier service providers throughout the city. This initiative has been undertaken under the special instructions of Commissioner of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Lahore.

The teams have been tasked with verifying tax compliance and the proper installation of EIMS at prominent establishments. Monitoring activities were conducted at leading wedding halls and restaurants located in key areas, including Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Johar Town, Township, and Defence.

During the inspections, advance compulsory registration notices were issued to businesses found non-compliant with tax regulations. Furthermore, wedding halls and restaurants that failed to install the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System were each fined one hundred thousand rupees. All targeted businesses have been given a 15-day deadline to complete registration and e-IMS installation. Following this period, the PRA will initiate strict punitive actions, including the sealing of non-compliant premises.

In a parallel effort to enhance public awareness, the Punjab Revenue Authority has installed banners and standees at major restaurants and wedding halls, highlighting the importance of tax compliance and the use of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System. The PRA remains committed to promoting transparency and strengthening the tax culture across Punjab.

