AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-29

Punjab govt launches drive to ensure e-IMS installation

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched an active enforcement drive to ensure the payment of sales tax and the installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) across Lahore.

According to a PRA spokesperson, special monitoring teams have been constituted to inspect hotels, restaurants, and courier service providers throughout the city. This initiative has been undertaken under the special instructions of Commissioner of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Lahore.

The teams have been tasked with verifying tax compliance and the proper installation of EIMS at prominent establishments. Monitoring activities were conducted at leading wedding halls and restaurants located in key areas, including Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Johar Town, Township, and Defence.

During the inspections, advance compulsory registration notices were issued to businesses found non-compliant with tax regulations. Furthermore, wedding halls and restaurants that failed to install the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System were each fined one hundred thousand rupees. All targeted businesses have been given a 15-day deadline to complete registration and e-IMS installation. Following this period, the PRA will initiate strict punitive actions, including the sealing of non-compliant premises.

In a parallel effort to enhance public awareness, the Punjab Revenue Authority has installed banners and standees at major restaurants and wedding halls, highlighting the importance of tax compliance and the use of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System. The PRA remains committed to promoting transparency and strengthening the tax culture across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government PRA e IMS installation

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt launches drive to ensure e-IMS installation

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories