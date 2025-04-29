AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-29

Official delegation may visit Washington

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan likely to dispatch an official delegation to Washington during the current week for talks with the US Administration on issue of reciprocal tariffs well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The delegation will be led by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. The delegation will also include officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, and the Foreign Office.

“Discussions will be held with the US administration regarding tariff reductions. Imports will be increased to reduce the $3 billion trade deficit with the US,” the sources said adding that a proposal has been prepared to increase imports of Puma cotton and machinery from the US.

Pakistan could import $1 billion worth of Puma cotton from the US Non-tariff barriers will be removed to increase trade with the US. Before additional tariffs were imposed, the US had a 9.9% tariff in place.

Ministry is working on different scenarios, things are still not clear as to what will be final shape of tariff regime, Pakistan has comparative advantage against most of the competitors, if tariff stays at 29% there may be a decline of around $400 million in Pakistan’s exports to US but there are possibilities of a decline in imports from US too.

Ministry has worked out different scenarios and will take position once it is aware of the position taken by US, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office Cotton Jam Kamal Khan

Comments

200 characters

Official delegation may visit Washington

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories