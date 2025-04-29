Official delegation may visit Washington

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan likely to dispatch an official delegation to Washington during the current week for talks with the US Administration on issue of reciprocal tariffs well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The delegation will be led by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. The delegation will also include officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, and the Foreign Office.

“Discussions will be held with the US administration regarding tariff reductions. Imports will be increased to reduce the $3 billion trade deficit with the US,” the sources said adding that a proposal has been prepared to increase imports of Puma cotton and machinery from the US.

Pakistan could import $1 billion worth of Puma cotton from the US Non-tariff barriers will be removed to increase trade with the US. Before additional tariffs were imposed, the US had a 9.9% tariff in place.

Ministry is working on different scenarios, things are still not clear as to what will be final shape of tariff regime, Pakistan has comparative advantage against most of the competitors, if tariff stays at 29% there may be a decline of around $400 million in Pakistan’s exports to US but there are possibilities of a decline in imports from US too.

Ministry has worked out different scenarios and will take position once it is aware of the position taken by US, the sources added.

