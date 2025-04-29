Chaudhary Sikander Hayat a towering figure in journalism

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhary Sikander Hayat, a towering figure in Pakistani journalism and a former deputy editor at daily Business Recorder, passed away on Monday at the age of 87 after a long battle with illness.

A man of intellect, grit, and grace, Hayat began his distinguished career through Pakistan’s elite Central Superior Services (CSS), where he served in the prestigious Information Group.

Over the years, he held key positions both at home and abroad, before walking away from government service to chase his lifelong passion: journalism.

And what a mark he left: whether dissecting domestic politics or decoding global headlines, Hayat was widely regarded as an authority on both Pakistan’s turbulent political history and the shifting sands of international affairs.

After stepping away from his civil service career, Hayat brought his sharp intellect and eloquent voice to several leading English-language newspapers in Pakistan.

But it was at Business Recorder – his final newsroom home – where he truly left his mark. Colleagues remember him not just as a seasoned editor, but as a mentor, a historian, and a gentleman of the old school. He retired just a few years ago, reluctantly, as age began to slow what his mind never could.

His funeral prayer was offered at the H-11 Graveyard in Islamabad, where a large and sombre crowd – including people from the media, civil service, civil society and people from all walks of life – gathered to pay their final respects to him.

He is survived by his sons, Mohsin and Ahson, and daughter, Savera– each carrying forward a legacy of strength, service, and quiet brilliance. May his soul rest in eternal peace!

