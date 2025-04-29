Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (April 28, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL MW-1 Andrias-K Rice Ocean April 27th, 2025 World MW-2 Georgios-P Cement Ocean April 21st, 2025 Service LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL LCT AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade April 27, 2025 FOTCO OIL TERMINAL FOTCO Hai Tun Zuo Gas oline Alpine April 26th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Georgios-P Cement Ocean Service April 28th, 2025 Hai Tun Zuo Gas oline Alpine -do- AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Volissos Coal Ocean World April 28th, 2025 Seaspan Santos Container GAC -do- Atlantic Soya Ocean Service -do- Samurah Bean Seed Ariadni Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths Alexis Soya GAC -do- Bean Seed ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Sky Runner Palm oil Alpine April 28th, 2025 Van-6 LPG GSA -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK April 29th, 2025 MSC Shina-V Container MSC PAK -do- SM Kaveri Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

