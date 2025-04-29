AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-29

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (April 28, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1              Andrias-K      Rice           Ocean        April 27th, 2025
                                                World
MW-2              Georgios-P     Cement         Ocean        April 21st, 2025
                                                Service
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT               AB Oliva       Palm oil       Trans Trade    April 27, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO             Hai Tun Zuo    Gas oline      Alpine       April 26th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Georgios-P        Cement         Ocean Service               April 28th, 2025
Hai Tun Zuo       Gas oline      Alpine                                  -do-
AB Oliva          Palm oil       Trans Trade                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Volissos          Coal           Ocean World                 April 28th, 2025
Seaspan
Santos            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Atlantic          Soya           Ocean Service                           -do-
Samurah           Bean Seed
Ariadni           Rice           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Alexis            Soya           GAC                                     -do-
                  Bean Seed
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sky Runner        Palm oil       Alpine                      April 28th, 2025
Van-6             LPG            GSA                                     -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                     April 29th, 2025
MSC Shina-V       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
SM Kaveri         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories