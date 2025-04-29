KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (April 28, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Andrias-K Rice Ocean April 27th, 2025
World
MW-2 Georgios-P Cement Ocean April 21st, 2025
Service
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade April 27, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Hai Tun Zuo Gas oline Alpine April 26th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Georgios-P Cement Ocean Service April 28th, 2025
Hai Tun Zuo Gas oline Alpine -do-
AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Volissos Coal Ocean World April 28th, 2025
Seaspan
Santos Container GAC -do-
Atlantic Soya Ocean Service -do-
Samurah Bean Seed
Ariadni Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths
Alexis Soya GAC -do-
Bean Seed
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sky Runner Palm oil Alpine April 28th, 2025
Van-6 LPG GSA -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK April 29th, 2025
MSC Shina-V Container MSC PAK -do-
SM Kaveri Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
