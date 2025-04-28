AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
World

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 16

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2025 08:03pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Monday killed at least 16 people across the Palestinian territory, which has been under an Israeli aid blockade for more than 50 days.

Israel resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip on March 18. A ceasefire agreement that had largely halted the fighting for two months before that collapsed over disagreements between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, whose 2023 attack triggered the war.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Monday that eight people were killed in an Israeli strike on the Abu Mahadi family home in Jabalia, in the north of the territory.

“They were sleeping in their homes, feeling safe, when missiles hit… this scene makes the body shiver,” said Abdul Majeed Abu Mahadi, 67, who added that his brother was killed in the attack.

Gaza ministry says hundreds of war missing confirmed dead, toll at 52,243

“If a person looked at this scene, they would have seen children, women and elderly men cut into pieces, it makes the heart ache, but what can we do?”

The civil defence agency also reported that an Israeli strike on the Al-Agha family home killed five people in an area of Khan Yunis in the south.

It added that two people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Shafii camp, west of Khan Yunis.

One more was killed when an Israeli air strike targeted the Abu Mazen roundabout area west of Gaza City, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that at least 2,222 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,314.

