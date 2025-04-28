AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
US stocks open higher ahead of data, tech earnings

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2025 07:04pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Monday to open a heavy week of economic news, including earnings from tech giants and other large companies.

Analysts are also looking for updates on trade talks between Washington and other governments. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that the Trump administration was focused on “bespoke” deals with major trading partners.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 40,398.74.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,552.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also gained 0.5 percent to 17,462.01.

US stocks have risen the last four days after the Trump administration shifted towards a more conciliatory tone on trade. However, a top Chinese official condemned the Trump administration’s “unilateralism and bullying.”

Analysts are watching to see if there are signs of an economic slowdown in data this week, which includes the April jobs report and first-quarter gross domestic product.

Apple and Facebook parent Meta are among the large tech companies reporting results, along with Pfizer, ExxonMobil and other US giants.

