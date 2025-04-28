Gulf bourses little changed amid trade talks uncertainty

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf were little changed on Sunday as uncertainty surrounding US-China tariff negotiations kept investors cautious, with many awaiting further corporate earnings reports. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, with the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank losing 1.4%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group - the owner of the Saudi Exchange - retreated 1.6% following a steep decline in first-quarter profit.

In Qatar, the index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.8% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.