Putin orders Russian emergency planes to Iran after blast at port

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has ordered several planes to be sent to Iran to help deal with the aftermath of a blast at Iran’s port of Bandar Abbas, Russia’s emergency ministry said on Sunday.

Putin has expressed his condolences over the loss of life and offered to provide a help to Iran dealing with the aftermath of a blast, the Kremlin said.

It said Putin had conveyed “words of sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a recovery to all those injured.”

The emergency ministry said a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft specialising in firefighting, as well as an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane, would be sent to Iran to help out.

Iranian state media have reported that a huge blast probably caused by the explosion of chemical materials killed at least 25 people and injured more than 700 on Saturday at Bandar Abbas, Iran’s biggest port.