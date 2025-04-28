AIRLINK 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Punjab CM Maryam approves DNA database for criminals, and prisoners

NNI Published April 28, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to establish a central DNA database in Punjab.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) will collect DNA records from across the province to create the database.

Officials said the DNA database will play a key role in the timely identification of criminals and will significantly enhance the performance of the justice system.

In a major step, DNA samples of prisoners in all jails across Punjab will also be included in the database. Moreover, DNA records of all habitual offenders and criminals will be gathered and stored.

Following directions from Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, a working group of forensic experts has been formed to lead the project.

Director General of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr. Muhammad Amjad, has been appointed as the head of the working group.

The group has been tasked to submit detailed proposals for establishing the central DNA database within one week to the Home Secretary.

