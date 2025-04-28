AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Country fully capable to respond to any Indian aggression: Tarar

Fazal Sher Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday stated unequivocally that Pakistan is fully capable of responding to any Indian aggression with full force, as demonstrated in the past.

Addressing foreign media representatives, Tarar warned that India should not mistake Pakistan’s pursuit of peace for weakness. Referring to the Pulwama incident of February 2019, he said Pakistan responded with strength and restraint, forcing India to regret its actions.

He criticised India for failing to condemn terrorist incidents in Pakistan, such as the recent attack on the Jaffar Express, and accused New Delhi of its double standards. He said that India is involved in state-sponsored terrorism both within Pakistan and in other countries, citing confirmed trans-national assassinations of Sikh activists as evidence.

The minister said there is credible and irrefutable proof of Indian involvement in funding and supporting terrorist activities in Balochistan. He also linked India’s extremist ideology to attacks on Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad, including the High Commission in London.

Commenting on the recent Pahalgam incident, Tarar said India’s immediate attempt to blame Pakistan appears to be a pre-planned move to deflect attention. He emphasised that the area is located over 150 kilometres from the Line of Control and that India has yet to present any credible evidence to support its claims. “All allegations against Pakistan are baseless and politically motivated,” he stated, adding that Pakistan has already called for an independent investigation into the incident as a testament to its transparency and commitment to peace.

Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s frontline role in the global war against terrorism and stressed that a state deeply engaged in fighting terror cannot be held responsible for such attacks. He said that Pakistan is a responsible member of UN Security Council, has very cordial ties with all its neighbours and is an important member of many global and regional alliances and has always promoted peace in the world.

