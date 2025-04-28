AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Indian misadventure to receive forceful response: minister

Fazal Sher Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, has strongly condemned India’s actions following the Pahalgam incident, warning that any Indian misadventure would receive a forceful response from Pakistan.

In a video message, Talal Chaudhry said India’s alleged false flag operation has not only exposed New Delhi’s intentions but also revealed the ground reality to the international community.

He accused the Indian government of using the incident as a pretext to demolish Muslim homes and carry out fake encounters of already disappeared Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister further criticized the Modi government for facilitating the transfer of Muslim-owned properties to Hindus, calling it a systematic effort to alter the region’s demographic composition.

Raising serious concerns, he questioned how Indian authorities were able to identify the alleged perpetrators within just ten minutes of the Pahalgam incident, suggesting a pre-planned narrative.

Chaudhry also took aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using religious extremism and anti-Muslim sentiment as political tools.

He claimed the timing of the false flag operation was aimed at garnering political support ahead of elections in two Indian states.

Reaffirming the relevance of the two-nation theory, he said the continued oppression of Muslims in India under the Modi regime validates its premise.

