AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia, Qatar to settle Syria’s World Bank debt

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2025 09:16pm
This handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa (L) being received by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) in Doha on April 15, 2025. File Photo: AFP
This handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa (L) being received by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) in Doha on April 15, 2025. File Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced on Sunday that they would settle Syria’s debt to the World Bank totalling roughly $15 million, according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

Both Gulf states have played a key role in the diplomatic outreach to Syria’s new rulers since the ouster of longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad in December.

“The ministries of finance in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the state of Qatar jointly announce their commitment to settle Syria’s outstanding arrears to the World Bank Group, totalling around $15 million,” the statement said.

The statement came just days after Syria’s central bank governor and finance minister attended the IMF and World Bank spring meetings for the first time in more than 20 years.

Syria leader in Qatar for first time since Assad fall

Much of Syria’s infrastructure has been destroyed by 14 years of war, which began with a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Assad was ousted in a lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels in December, and Syria’s new government has sought to rebuild the country’s diplomatic ties, including with international financial institutions.

The World Bank suspended operations in Syria when the war began. The settlement of its arrears will enable it to resume accessing the bank’s financial support and technical advice.

“This commitment will pave the way for the World Bank Group to resume support and operations in Syria after a suspension of more than 14 years,” the statement said.

“It will also unlock Syria’s access to financial support in the near term for the development of critical sectors.”

The Syrian authorities are counting on the wealthy Gulf Arab states to play a pivotal role in financing the reconstruction of their war-ravaged nation and revive its economy.

Syria World Bank Saudi Arabia debt

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia, Qatar to settle Syria’s World Bank debt

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

Pakistan, India troops exchange fire in Kashmir

Pakistan, China vow to uphold regional peace, stability

Trump-backed DeFi platform inks deal with Pakistan Crypto Council to boost blockchain innovation

Pakistan dispatches 15th relief consignment for Palestine

Death toll from blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port rises to 40

Saudi immigration team arrives in Karachi to oversee Road to Makkah initiative

Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis

PCB to revise PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Read more stories