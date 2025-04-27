AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
US natural gas prices lower

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell about 2% to a five-month low on Friday on forecasts for mild weather through mid May that will keep heating and cooling demand low, allowing utilities to keep putting more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.6 cents, or 1.9%, to $2.87 per million British thermal units, putting the contract on track for its lowest close since November 14.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory for a seventh day in a row for the first time since February 2024.

For the week, the contract was down about 11%, putting it down for a fourth week in a row for the first time since July 2024. That put the contract down about 29% during those four weeks.

One factor pressuring prices in recent weeks has been fast growth in the amount of gas in storage so far this spring. After falling below normal levels in mid January, analysts project gas inventories will rise over the five-year normal in the next week or two.

The total amount of gas in storage was currently about 1% below normal levels for this time of year after cold weather in January and February forced energy firms to pull large amounts of gas out of storage, including a record draw in January.

Looking ahead, the premium of March 2026 futures over April 2026, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to their lowest since April 2021, while the premium of the November 2025 contract over October 2025 rose to its highest since February 2024.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 106.5 billion cubic feet per day in April from a monthly record of 106.2 bcfd in March.

On a daily basis, output was on track to fall by around 3.0 bcfd over the past seven days to a preliminary two-week low of 105.1 bcfd on Thursday, down from a record 108.1 bcfd on April 18. Traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Part of the reason for the output reduction was maintenance on US energy firm Kinder Morgan’s 2.7-bcfd Permian Highway gas pipe from the Permian basin in West Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Kinder Morgan has said it will be performing a turbine exchange at the Big Lake compressor station from May 13-26 that will reduce mainline capacity to around 2.2 bcfd.

