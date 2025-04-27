Karachi shows strong support for Palestine in strike

KARACHI: Pakistan’s bustling economic hub – Karachi - witnessed an extraordinary shutdown Saturday as a sweeping strike paralyzed the city in a powerful display of solidarity with the people of Gaza on Saturday.

Responding to a nationwide call by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), traders, transporters, professionals, students and citizens collectively brought the metropolis to a standstill, sending a resounding message of protest against Israeli military operations in the besieged Palestinian territory.

From the vibrant markets of Saddar and Bolton to the upscale commercial avenues of and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi’s streets, usually teeming with life, fell deserted.

Major trade organizations, including the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, and the Wholesale Grocers Association, joined forces, urging complete participation in the strike. Small traders, roadside vendors, and mall operators alike shuttered their businesses, reaffirming the city’s united stance.

“This is not just a strike; it is Karachi’s collective conscience speaking,” declared a Jamaat-e-Islami spokesperson during a press conference, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and pressing the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to move beyond verbal condemnations and enforce tangible measures against Israel.

Wholesale markets dealing in grains, pharmaceuticals, herbs, and textiles were completely closed, along with key electronics and sports goods bazaars. Even essential commodity markets operated at a minimal level. Downtown Saddar saw a handful of clothing and electronics shops open briefly, but buyer turnout was negligible amid the tense and solemn atmosphere.

Public transport virtually disappeared from Karachi’s roads, leaving major arteries like Shahrah-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, and University Road eerily empty. Rickshaw and taxi unions largely honored the call for a halt, reflecting the strike’s broad-based reach.

Adding to the day’s emotional weight, a large traders’ rally marched from the sports goods market on MA Jinnah Road to Fresco Chowk in the afternoon. Waving Palestinian flags and placards, protesters chanted slogans against Israeli aggression and its Western supporters, notably the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, whom they accused of enabling the war through diplomatic and military backing.

Across the city, small peaceful gatherings were reported in areas like North Nazimabad, Korangi, Landhi, and Lyari, where students, labor unions, and civil society members staged sit-ins and prayer sessions for Gaza. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos from Karachi, amplifying the protest’s visibility both nationally and internationally.

JI leaders and participating organizations further called for an intensified economic boycott of Israeli-linked products, urging the public to use their purchasing power as a tool for resistance.

The strike was part of a coordinated national action, with similar scenes reported from Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, and Peshawar, where thousands joined in a collective stand for Palestine.

The city’s complete closure — rarely witnessed even during political crises — underlined not only the intensity of public emotion but also Karachi’s historical role as a frontline city in Pakistan’s expressions of solidarity with oppressed peoples around the world.

As night fell, Karachi’s silent boulevards, shuttered markets, and subdued skyline stood as a moving tribute to a distant but deeply felt struggle, reaffirming Pakistan’s unbreakable bond with Palestine amid ongoing tragedy.

