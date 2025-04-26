PTI delegation meets acting CJ IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Friday, confirmed a meeting of the PTI delegation with Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

Following the meeting which lasted 30 minutes, Barrister Gohar expressed optimism for positive outcomes, saying that a family and lawyer meeting with Imran Khan is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Talking to the journalists after his meeting, Barrister Gohar said that they presented all of the party’s concerns to the IHC Acting Chief Justice and informed him about the hurdles being faced by them in their meeting with the party founder Imran Khan.

He also mentioned that PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, provided detailed information about family visits to Adiala Jail, emphasising that for quite some time no meeting has taken place with Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar further said that he had requested the Acting Chief Justice to facilitate a meeting between Imran Khan and family members.

Meanwhile, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas accepted an application of early hearing in the matter related to former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi’s acquittal pleas in Toshakhana case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Minhas conducted hearing of the applications submitted to the IHC seeking an early hearing of their acquittal petitions in the Toshakhana 2.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi moved the applications through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

During the hearing, Khalid Chaudhary requested the bench to fix a date for hearing of the acquittal pleas.

However, the judge said that he has issued the orders and the Registrar office will fix the case.

